1500 Briarfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently updated 3 bed, 2 bath house for rent in Sheffield Park. Hardwoods and carpet throughout with great natural light. Renovated eat in kitchen with brand new appliances and a full size washer/dryer. Large driveway.



Get ready excited to enjoy relaxing nights in your private fenced backyard with perfect roaming space for your furry friend.



Inside, you will find the grand kitchen features granite counters, clean countertops, dishwasher and so much more! It is definitely the perfect kitchen for the chef in your family.



All Bedrooms include fresh clean flooring and spacious closet space. Renters will definitely love the master bath that offers a beautiful tiled shower.