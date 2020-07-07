All apartments in Charlotte
1500 Briarfield Drive

Location

1500 Briarfield Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park

Amenities

Recently updated 3 bed, 2 bath house for rent in Sheffield Park. Hardwoods and carpet throughout with great natural light. Renovated eat in kitchen with brand new appliances and a full size washer/dryer. Large driveway.

Get ready excited to enjoy relaxing nights in your private fenced backyard with perfect roaming space for your furry friend.

Inside, you will find the grand kitchen features granite counters, clean countertops, dishwasher and so much more! It is definitely the perfect kitchen for the chef in your family.

All Bedrooms include fresh clean flooring and spacious closet space. Renters will definitely love the master bath that offers a beautiful tiled shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Briarfield Drive have any available units?
1500 Briarfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Briarfield Drive have?
Some of 1500 Briarfield Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Briarfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Briarfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Briarfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 Briarfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1500 Briarfield Drive offer parking?
No, 1500 Briarfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Briarfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 Briarfield Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Briarfield Drive have a pool?
No, 1500 Briarfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Briarfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1500 Briarfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Briarfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Briarfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

