All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 14941 Ballantyne Country Club Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
14941 Ballantyne Country Club Drive
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

14941 Ballantyne Country Club Drive

14941 Ballantyne Country Club Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne East
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14941 Ballantyne Country Club Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne East

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
2 story, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in the popular Ballantyne Country Club. - Home features a large lot with a great spacious backyard w/adjoining common area, deck and hot tub, dual staircases, 3 car garage w/huge recreation/bonus room above, neutral interior, kitchen has a gas range cooktop, double oven and ample storage that is open to the family room w/gas log fireplace, gleaming hardwoods throughout the main level, formal dining and living rooms, master bedroom has tray ceiling, and walk in closet, master bath has a jet spa tub. Community features tennis courts, walking trails, club house, golf course, playground, recreation area and pool.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3996495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14941 Ballantyne Country Club Drive have any available units?
14941 Ballantyne Country Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14941 Ballantyne Country Club Drive have?
Some of 14941 Ballantyne Country Club Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14941 Ballantyne Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14941 Ballantyne Country Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14941 Ballantyne Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14941 Ballantyne Country Club Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14941 Ballantyne Country Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14941 Ballantyne Country Club Drive offers parking.
Does 14941 Ballantyne Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14941 Ballantyne Country Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14941 Ballantyne Country Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14941 Ballantyne Country Club Drive has a pool.
Does 14941 Ballantyne Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 14941 Ballantyne Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14941 Ballantyne Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14941 Ballantyne Country Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte