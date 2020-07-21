14941 Ballantyne Country Club Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

2 story, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in the popular Ballantyne Country Club. - Home features a large lot with a great spacious backyard w/adjoining common area, deck and hot tub, dual staircases, 3 car garage w/huge recreation/bonus room above, neutral interior, kitchen has a gas range cooktop, double oven and ample storage that is open to the family room w/gas log fireplace, gleaming hardwoods throughout the main level, formal dining and living rooms, master bedroom has tray ceiling, and walk in closet, master bath has a jet spa tub. Community features tennis courts, walking trails, club house, golf course, playground, recreation area and pool.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3996495)