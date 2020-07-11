1446 Winding Stream Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fully Furnished, Beautiful, new, maintenance free townhome in North End Charlotte. This high end town home features stainless steel appliances with gas range, beautiful granite countertops, walk in master closet, walk in master shower, 2 car oversized garage, full size washer and dryer, and Ring doorbell.



Free off street parking and green space common area available just steps from your front door.



Heist Brewery and Camp NorthEnd, with the new Free Range Brewery are a 5 minute walk from your front door. Uptown is just a 5 minute drive and a 20 minute walk. NoDa is a 10 minute drive, and I77 and I85 are easily accessible.