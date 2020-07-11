All apartments in Charlotte
1446 Winding Stream Road

1446 Winding Stream Rd · (336) 253-4041
Location

1446 Winding Stream Rd, Charlotte, NC 28206
Tryon Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$3,250

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1556 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fully Furnished, Beautiful, new, maintenance free townhome in North End Charlotte. This high end town home features stainless steel appliances with gas range, beautiful granite countertops, walk in master closet, walk in master shower, 2 car oversized garage, full size washer and dryer, and Ring doorbell.

Free off street parking and green space common area available just steps from your front door.

Heist Brewery and Camp NorthEnd, with the new Free Range Brewery are a 5 minute walk from your front door. Uptown is just a 5 minute drive and a 20 minute walk. NoDa is a 10 minute drive, and I77 and I85 are easily accessible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1446 Winding Stream Road have any available units?
1446 Winding Stream Road has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1446 Winding Stream Road have?
Some of 1446 Winding Stream Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1446 Winding Stream Road currently offering any rent specials?
1446 Winding Stream Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1446 Winding Stream Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1446 Winding Stream Road is pet friendly.
Does 1446 Winding Stream Road offer parking?
Yes, 1446 Winding Stream Road offers parking.
Does 1446 Winding Stream Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1446 Winding Stream Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1446 Winding Stream Road have a pool?
No, 1446 Winding Stream Road does not have a pool.
Does 1446 Winding Stream Road have accessible units?
No, 1446 Winding Stream Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1446 Winding Stream Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1446 Winding Stream Road has units with dishwashers.
