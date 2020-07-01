14419 San Paolo Ln

Amenities

This awesome first-floor corner-unit condo is located in the gated Belle Vista community in the heart of Ballantyne. Features include 9' ceilings and hardwood floors.



The kitchen is accented with stainless steel appliances, corian counter tops and a tile backsplash. The breakfast bar overlooks the living and dining areas for easy entertaining. The lovely focal point of the living room is a fireplace with gorgeous woodwork.



The master suite boasts a walk-in closet, a bath with a dual sink vanity and an over-sized shower.



There are many things to do here...enjoy pool views from the covered patio or get some fresh air and sunshine in the fenced courtyard area or take a stroll to shopping and dining at Ballantyne



This is a secured building and water, trash service and lawn care are provided by the HOA. Come enjoy maintenance-free living in a fantastic location!



Pets conditional. One pet under 30 lbs considered. Washer/dryer included. Water/trash/lawn maintenance included in the rent.



