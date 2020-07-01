All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
14419 San Paolo Ln
Last updated January 22 2020 at 3:26 PM

14419 San Paolo Ln

14419 San Paolo Ln · No Longer Available
Location

14419 San Paolo Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
pool
This awesome first-floor corner-unit condo is located in the gated Belle Vista community in the heart of Ballantyne. Features include 9' ceilings and hardwood floors.

The kitchen is accented with stainless steel appliances, corian counter tops and a tile backsplash. The breakfast bar overlooks the living and dining areas for easy entertaining. The lovely focal point of the living room is a fireplace with gorgeous woodwork.

The master suite boasts a walk-in closet, a bath with a dual sink vanity and an over-sized shower.

There are many things to do here...enjoy pool views from the covered patio or get some fresh air and sunshine in the fenced courtyard area or take a stroll to shopping and dining at Ballantyne

This is a secured building and water, trash service and lawn care are provided by the HOA. Come enjoy maintenance-free living in a fantastic location!

Pets conditional. One pet under 30 lbs considered. Washer/dryer included. Water/trash/lawn maintenance included in the rent.

Call us today at 888-372-7528 to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14419 San Paolo Ln have any available units?
14419 San Paolo Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14419 San Paolo Ln have?
Some of 14419 San Paolo Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14419 San Paolo Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14419 San Paolo Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14419 San Paolo Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14419 San Paolo Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14419 San Paolo Ln offer parking?
No, 14419 San Paolo Ln does not offer parking.
Does 14419 San Paolo Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14419 San Paolo Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14419 San Paolo Ln have a pool?
Yes, 14419 San Paolo Ln has a pool.
Does 14419 San Paolo Ln have accessible units?
No, 14419 San Paolo Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14419 San Paolo Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 14419 San Paolo Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

