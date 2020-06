Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly pool clubhouse fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ground floor unit in the very popular Belle Vista gated community. Security entry door to building. Features 3/BR, 2/BA and is 1503 sq ft (largest floor plan in Belle Vista). Custom moldings. Pool and clubhouse. Great location within walking distance to Ballantyne Village with excellent restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Move-in condition. Close to all major highways. Small Pets only.