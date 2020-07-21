All apartments in Charlotte
14409 San Paolo Ln

Location

14409 San Paolo Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ballantyne Condo for rent! Walk to Ballantyne Village - Ballantyne Village is literally a stones throw from the patio of this unit! Make the shops, restaurants and entertainment of the village your new playground! This spacious 3 bedroom has hardwood floors in the main living areas, galley kitchen and formal dining area, washer/dryer included as well as stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master is large with luxurious bathroom and walk in closet space. Community is gated and entry is secured. Community pool! Call today to set your appointment. 704-814-0461

(RLNE5139253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14409 San Paolo Ln have any available units?
14409 San Paolo Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14409 San Paolo Ln have?
Some of 14409 San Paolo Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14409 San Paolo Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14409 San Paolo Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14409 San Paolo Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14409 San Paolo Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14409 San Paolo Ln offer parking?
No, 14409 San Paolo Ln does not offer parking.
Does 14409 San Paolo Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14409 San Paolo Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14409 San Paolo Ln have a pool?
Yes, 14409 San Paolo Ln has a pool.
Does 14409 San Paolo Ln have accessible units?
No, 14409 San Paolo Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14409 San Paolo Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14409 San Paolo Ln has units with dishwashers.
