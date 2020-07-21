14409 San Paolo Ln

Amenities

Ballantyne Condo for rent! Walk to Ballantyne Village - Ballantyne Village is literally a stones throw from the patio of this unit! Make the shops, restaurants and entertainment of the village your new playground! This spacious 3 bedroom has hardwood floors in the main living areas, galley kitchen and formal dining area, washer/dryer included as well as stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master is large with luxurious bathroom and walk in closet space. Community is gated and entry is secured. Community pool! Call today to set your appointment. 704-814-0461



