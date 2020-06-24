14405 John Beck dr

Amenities

Steele creek area family home - Property Id: 52922



Fully updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Stone tile main floor and bathrooms. Hardwood laminate upstairs, no dirty carpet to worry about! Two car garage and four parking spot driveway, easy maintenance/ large yard. Minutes from the lake, outlet mall, Carowinds amusement park I77 & I485.

Great Elementary school nearby, good middle school and within the Olympic High School Magnet district. Great small town feel within the great amenities of the city of Charlotte!!

No Pets Allowed



