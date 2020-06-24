All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

14405 John Beck dr

14405 John Beck Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14405 John Beck Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Steele creek area family home - Property Id: 52922

Fully updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Stone tile main floor and bathrooms. Hardwood laminate upstairs, no dirty carpet to worry about! Two car garage and four parking spot driveway, easy maintenance/ large yard. Minutes from the lake, outlet mall, Carowinds amusement park I77 & I485.
Great Elementary school nearby, good middle school and within the Olympic High School Magnet district. Great small town feel within the great amenities of the city of Charlotte!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/52922
Property Id 52922

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5810223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14405 John Beck dr have any available units?
14405 John Beck dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14405 John Beck dr have?
Some of 14405 John Beck dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14405 John Beck dr currently offering any rent specials?
14405 John Beck dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14405 John Beck dr pet-friendly?
No, 14405 John Beck dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 14405 John Beck dr offer parking?
Yes, 14405 John Beck dr offers parking.
Does 14405 John Beck dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14405 John Beck dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14405 John Beck dr have a pool?
No, 14405 John Beck dr does not have a pool.
Does 14405 John Beck dr have accessible units?
No, 14405 John Beck dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14405 John Beck dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14405 John Beck dr has units with dishwashers.
