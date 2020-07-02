14307 Stewarts Bend Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool basketball court tennis court microwave

Located in Top Rated School District. This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, with a bonus room! Also has a formal dining room, Living room and Family room. Plenty of room for everyone. The yard is private and level. New Carpet, freshly painted, new tile in laundry and upstairs bath. One of the most sought after and popular models in the Providence Pointe community. Great community pool with tennis and basketball courts. Conveniently located to everything you could want. Minutes from the Ballantyne office park, Ballantyne village, Blakeney, Stonecrest.. and more!...…... Minimum 640+ credit score, Income 3X rent, Clean Background Check