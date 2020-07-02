All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 14307 Stewarts Bend Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
14307 Stewarts Bend Lane
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM

14307 Stewarts Bend Lane

14307 Stewarts Bend Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14307 Stewarts Bend Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Located in Top Rated School District. This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, with a bonus room! Also has a formal dining room, Living room and Family room. Plenty of room for everyone. The yard is private and level. New Carpet, freshly painted, new tile in laundry and upstairs bath. One of the most sought after and popular models in the Providence Pointe community. Great community pool with tennis and basketball courts. Conveniently located to everything you could want. Minutes from the Ballantyne office park, Ballantyne village, Blakeney, Stonecrest.. and more!...…... Minimum 640+ credit score, Income 3X rent, Clean Background Check

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14307 Stewarts Bend Lane have any available units?
14307 Stewarts Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14307 Stewarts Bend Lane have?
Some of 14307 Stewarts Bend Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14307 Stewarts Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14307 Stewarts Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14307 Stewarts Bend Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14307 Stewarts Bend Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 14307 Stewarts Bend Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14307 Stewarts Bend Lane offers parking.
Does 14307 Stewarts Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14307 Stewarts Bend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14307 Stewarts Bend Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14307 Stewarts Bend Lane has a pool.
Does 14307 Stewarts Bend Lane have accessible units?
No, 14307 Stewarts Bend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14307 Stewarts Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14307 Stewarts Bend Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte