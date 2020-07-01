14217 Tamarack Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

3B/2.5BA Townhome for Rent - SW Charlotte/Steele Creek/Lake Wylie area - Interactive Virtual Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mV2GUs2xWpS



Specious 3BD and 2.5BA Townhome in SW Charlotte for rent. It features large storage and a half bath downstairs. Open kitchen with Breakfast Area. Master Bedroom and Two secondary bedrooms upstairs. One car garage & rear patio. Community pool & walkways. Close to Lake Wylie and McDowell Nature Preserve. Lots shopping and restaurants nearby.



To further inquire about this property, please call or text 704-769-0123 or email: rentals@myUrealty.com



For the video tour: https://youtu.be/JIGJTFB2u34



Online Application Link: https://myurealty.appfolio.com/listings/detail/deaa2180-1740-4311-ab54-f28d6744cf4b



(RLNE5648977)