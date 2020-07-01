All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

14217 Tamarack Drive

14217 Tamarack Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14217 Tamarack Drive, Charlotte, NC 28278
Steele Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3B/2.5BA Townhome for Rent - SW Charlotte/Steele Creek/Lake Wylie area - Interactive Virtual Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mV2GUs2xWpS

Specious 3BD and 2.5BA Townhome in SW Charlotte for rent. It features large storage and a half bath downstairs. Open kitchen with Breakfast Area. Master Bedroom and Two secondary bedrooms upstairs. One car garage & rear patio. Community pool & walkways. Close to Lake Wylie and McDowell Nature Preserve. Lots shopping and restaurants nearby.

To further inquire about this property, please call or text 704-769-0123 or email: rentals@myUrealty.com

For the video tour: https://youtu.be/JIGJTFB2u34

Online Application Link: https://myurealty.appfolio.com/listings/detail/deaa2180-1740-4311-ab54-f28d6744cf4b

(RLNE5648977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14217 Tamarack Drive have any available units?
14217 Tamarack Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 14217 Tamarack Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14217 Tamarack Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14217 Tamarack Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14217 Tamarack Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 14217 Tamarack Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14217 Tamarack Drive offers parking.
Does 14217 Tamarack Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14217 Tamarack Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14217 Tamarack Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14217 Tamarack Drive has a pool.
Does 14217 Tamarack Drive have accessible units?
No, 14217 Tamarack Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14217 Tamarack Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14217 Tamarack Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14217 Tamarack Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14217 Tamarack Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

