Location

14213 Eldon Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Enjoy living in a bright, open spacious home, plenty of space for you with a study/ flex room downstairs. Entertain
in your elegant formals. Relax almost year round in the extra large screened-in porch, enjoying the private, landscaped back yard. Located in the Ballantyne area, close to Blakeney, there are plenty of shopping and entertainment opportunities for you. Walk to top rated schools. Get to know your neighbors at the community pool, playground or community events hosted in the clubhouse. Freshly painted and ready for you...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14213 Eldon Drive have any available units?
14213 Eldon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14213 Eldon Drive have?
Some of 14213 Eldon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14213 Eldon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14213 Eldon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14213 Eldon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14213 Eldon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 14213 Eldon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14213 Eldon Drive offers parking.
Does 14213 Eldon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14213 Eldon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14213 Eldon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14213 Eldon Drive has a pool.
Does 14213 Eldon Drive have accessible units?
No, 14213 Eldon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14213 Eldon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14213 Eldon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

