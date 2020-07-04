All apartments in Charlotte
1418 Nassau Boulevard

Location

1418 Nassau Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom duplex in the heart of Plaza Midwood - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath duplex in the heart of Plaza Midwood. This home is located two blocks from Harris Teeter and all the restaurant/nightlife on Central Ave. Less than 2 miles to uptown. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances, new dishwasher & disposal, ceiling fan and off street parking. Washer/dryer located in kitchen. New Granite countertop in the kitchen with tile backsplash. NO SMOKING! Tenant responsible for all utilities. Owner maintains yard.

**Due to COVID-19 we are unable to obtain photos of 1418 Nassau Blvd. Photos posted are of similar unit. Unit finishes and appliances may be different.**

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE5696817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 Nassau Boulevard have any available units?
1418 Nassau Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 Nassau Boulevard have?
Some of 1418 Nassau Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Is 1418 Nassau Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Nassau Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Nassau Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1418 Nassau Boulevard is not pet friendly.
Does 1418 Nassau Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1418 Nassau Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1418 Nassau Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1418 Nassau Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Nassau Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1418 Nassau Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1418 Nassau Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1418 Nassau Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 Nassau Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1418 Nassau Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

