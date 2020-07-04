1418 Nassau Boulevard

Amenities
2 Bedroom duplex in the heart of Plaza Midwood - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath duplex in the heart of Plaza Midwood. This home is located two blocks from Harris Teeter and all the restaurant/nightlife on Central Ave. Less than 2 miles to uptown. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances, new dishwasher & disposal, ceiling fan and off street parking. Washer/dryer located in kitchen. New Granite countertop in the kitchen with tile backsplash. NO SMOKING! Tenant responsible for all utilities. Owner maintains yard.
**Due to COVID-19 we are unable to obtain photos of 1418 Nassau Blvd. Photos posted are of similar unit. Unit finishes and appliances may be different.**
*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.
**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.
(RLNE5696817)