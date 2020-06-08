1417 Pecan Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to your charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom bungalow located in the heart of desirable Plaza Midwood just a few blocks away from Soul Gastrolounge, Nova's Bakery, Workman's Friend, Midwood Smokehouse, and more! Just over 1400 sq ft featuring original hardwoods, original French doors in the dining room, and a decorative fireplace in the living room. Comes complete with an updated refrigerator, washer, and dryer.

The bungalow has a large front patio (with fans) and a small deck off the mudroom in the back of the house. There is attic space and a large storage shed. Backyard is fully fenced in and the house also has a driveway. This house won't last long and is available immediately!