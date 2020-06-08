All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:44 PM

1417 Pecan Avenue

1417 Pecan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1417 Pecan Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to your charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom bungalow located in the heart of desirable Plaza Midwood just a few blocks away from Soul Gastrolounge, Nova's Bakery, Workman's Friend, Midwood Smokehouse, and more! Just over 1400 sq ft featuring original hardwoods, original French doors in the dining room, and a decorative fireplace in the living room. Comes complete with an updated refrigerator, washer, and dryer.
The bungalow has a large front patio (with fans) and a small deck off the mudroom in the back of the house. There is attic space and a large storage shed. Backyard is fully fenced in and the house also has a driveway. This house won't last long and is available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Pecan Avenue have any available units?
1417 Pecan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 Pecan Avenue have?
Some of 1417 Pecan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 Pecan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Pecan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Pecan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 Pecan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1417 Pecan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1417 Pecan Avenue offers parking.
Does 1417 Pecan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1417 Pecan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Pecan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1417 Pecan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1417 Pecan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1417 Pecan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Pecan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 Pecan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
