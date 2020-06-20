14119 Eldon Dr

Amenities

This single-family in the Provincetowne Charlotte area is a Must See. The open floorplan with hardwood floors, granite counters, ceiling fans in almost every room of this four-bedroom, and two and a half bathroom home. Master Suite on the main floor with a large walk-in closet and bath. Large secondary bedrooms and 4th/Bonus room and full bathroom on the second floor. Large flat lot with good privacy and mature trees. GREAT location and schools, easy walk to Community House Middle and Ardrey Kell High, right in heart of Ballantyne.