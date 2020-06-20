All apartments in Charlotte
14119 Eldon Dr

14119 Eldon Drive · (704) 750-5115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14119 Eldon Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This single-family in the Provincetowne Charlotte area is a Must See. The open floorplan with hardwood floors, granite counters, ceiling fans in almost every room of this four-bedroom, and two and a half bathroom home. Master Suite on the main floor with a large walk-in closet and bath. Large secondary bedrooms and 4th/Bonus room and full bathroom on the second floor. Large flat lot with good privacy and mature trees. GREAT location and schools, easy walk to Community House Middle and Ardrey Kell High, right in heart of Ballantyne.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14119 Eldon Dr have any available units?
14119 Eldon Dr has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14119 Eldon Dr have?
Some of 14119 Eldon Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14119 Eldon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14119 Eldon Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14119 Eldon Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14119 Eldon Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 14119 Eldon Dr offer parking?
No, 14119 Eldon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14119 Eldon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14119 Eldon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14119 Eldon Dr have a pool?
No, 14119 Eldon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14119 Eldon Dr have accessible units?
No, 14119 Eldon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14119 Eldon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14119 Eldon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
