1409 Riverside Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:54 AM

1409 Riverside Drive

1409 Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1409 Riverside Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Waterfront Basement home across water from Conservation Easement! Open floor plan with views of lake from great room and Dining/Kitchen. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout most of main floor! Updated kitchen features stainless appliances, gas range, 42" Cabs w/ Slide-outs, wall oven/microwave, and large island for entertaining! Master Bdrm w/ Walk-in Tile Shower & 2 Tall Vanities, built-ins in master closet! One additional bedroom on main. Bonus Rm, Office, 3 Bdrms on second floor. Dock, Fenced Yard, Deck, Covered Deck. 3 car garage, storage, workshop on lower level. Between Mt. Island & Wiley Lakes, mins to I-485/77/Rt 16, stores & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Riverside Drive have any available units?
1409 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 1409 Riverside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1409 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1409 Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1409 Riverside Drive offers parking.
Does 1409 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 1409 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1409 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1409 Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.
