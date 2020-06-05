1409 Riverside Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Waterfront Basement home across water from Conservation Easement! Open floor plan with views of lake from great room and Dining/Kitchen. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout most of main floor! Updated kitchen features stainless appliances, gas range, 42" Cabs w/ Slide-outs, wall oven/microwave, and large island for entertaining! Master Bdrm w/ Walk-in Tile Shower & 2 Tall Vanities, built-ins in master closet! One additional bedroom on main. Bonus Rm, Office, 3 Bdrms on second floor. Dock, Fenced Yard, Deck, Covered Deck. 3 car garage, storage, workshop on lower level. Between Mt. Island & Wiley Lakes, mins to I-485/77/Rt 16, stores & restaurants.