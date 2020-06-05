1409 Riverside Drive

Amenities
Waterfront Basement home across water from Conservation Easement! Open floor plan with views of lake from great room and Dining/Kitchen. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout most of main floor! Updated kitchen features stainless appliances, gas range, 42" Cabs w/ Slide-outs, wall oven/microwave, and large island for entertaining! Master Bdrm w/ Walk-in Tile Shower & 2 Tall Vanities, built-ins in master closet! One additional bedroom on main. Bonus Rm, Office, 3 Bdrms on second floor. Dock, Fenced Yard, Deck, Covered Deck. 3 car garage, storage, workshop on lower level. Between Mt. Island & Wiley Lakes, mins to I-485/77/Rt 16, stores & restaurants.