patio / balcony hardwood floors garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Refurbished 3 BR/1 BA Brick Ranch Home in Hot Enderly Park! Huge covered front porch perfect for lounging on in the spring weather. Spacious great room with separate dining room off of kitchen with lots of natural light. Refinished wood floors, new paint, & new blinds make it pop! Large lot with private driveway and detached one-car garage with work shop area in back. Minutes from Uptown and all major freeways. It's a great home that won't last long- available now!