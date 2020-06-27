14022 Eldon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities pool

Great Ballantyne Location! A Beautiful Well Maintained 2 Story home located in one of the highly desired Weston Glen Neighborhood! Featuring open floor plan with a perfect pinch of modern yet traditional just waiting for your personal touch. Boasting a spacious living room with crown moldings, high ceilings while still getting in abundance of natural light in when you can still snug out around the cozy fireplace during the winters. You will fall in love with the space kitchen has to offer.Kitchen with maple cocoa glaze cabinetry,lots of counter & cabinet space, center island & a breakfast nook with beautiful view of exterior.Spacious bedrooms;Master Bath with dual his/her vanity giving enough space,garden tub, separate shower.You will love the space this beautiful home has to offer while you can cool off your summers by stepping out to the community pool.Located on a walking distance to area's top rated schools and just minutes to shopping,restaurants, hwys,& list goes on! So Why Wait!



Directions:I-485 to Rea Road exit, Go South and turn right on Ardrey Kell Road, turn right on Community House Road. Weston Glen will be on the left.

