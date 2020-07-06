All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1401 Claridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1401 Claridge Lane
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

1401 Claridge Lane

1401 Claridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Madison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1401 Claridge Lane, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Must see Selywn Park ranch home! - Charming ranch home in the Selwyn Park neighborhood. It is only a short distance to Uptown, South Park Mall, and Park Road Shopping Center. Walk through your neighborhood to the local shopping center for groceries or to dine out! . This updated home sits on a huge corner lot - lawn care included, and features 4 beds, 2 full baths, large kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters and eating area. The basement is fully finished with bonus room/4th bedroom, There is a large wood deck off from the kitchen for entertaining. From the basement there is a shed with private backyard area with a fire-pit!

(RLNE5240773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Claridge Lane have any available units?
1401 Claridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Claridge Lane have?
Some of 1401 Claridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Claridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Claridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Claridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Claridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Claridge Lane offer parking?
No, 1401 Claridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1401 Claridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 Claridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Claridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1401 Claridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Claridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1401 Claridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Claridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Claridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Sublet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
Ashley Square at SouthPark
4845 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte