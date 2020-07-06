1401 Claridge Lane

Amenities

Must see Selywn Park ranch home! - Charming ranch home in the Selwyn Park neighborhood. It is only a short distance to Uptown, South Park Mall, and Park Road Shopping Center. Walk through your neighborhood to the local shopping center for groceries or to dine out! . This updated home sits on a huge corner lot - lawn care included, and features 4 beds, 2 full baths, large kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters and eating area. The basement is fully finished with bonus room/4th bedroom, There is a large wood deck off from the kitchen for entertaining. From the basement there is a shed with private backyard area with a fire-pit!



(RLNE5240773)