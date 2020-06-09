1400 Cavendish Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Absolutely stunning remodeled home! Short term available (minimum 3 months) Exquisite kitchen, thoughtfully designed with stainless appliances, tons of cabinet and counter space, huge center island, Quartz counters & and beautiful tile backsplash! Open to spacious family. The oversized sunroom with serene views of the backyard will soon become your utopia! Front Formal Living room and large Dining Room, ideal for entertaining. Master retreat with impressive ensuite complete with huge walk-in shower, dual vanities, and amazing closet! Three large secondary bedrooms share the full bath. All thoughtfully updated and impeccably designed. Location cannot be beat! Close to schools, restaurants, shopping, Uptown, Southpark, Cotswold… list goes on and on! This home has it all! *Sorry no pets allowed.