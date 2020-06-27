Amenities

1400 Brook Road Available 08/01/19 1400 Brook Road - Absolutely charming and hard to find cottage in Midwood! Live in the heart of it all and just steps to parks, shopping, dining, entertainment and easy access to Uptown or NoDa neighborhood! This lovely and bright filled home has an oversized living room with vaulted ceiling, the split floorplan design is great for roommates. The back patio is great for cookouts or entertaining. The large kitchen with eat-in breakfast room has granite, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets and a great laundry room/pantry! The large corner lot has lots of green space that is partially fenced. All appliances are included as well as washer and dryer! Third bedroom is on the smaller side but makes a great home office. Check out the location and take a look today!



(RLNE5000416)