Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

1400 Brook Road

1400 Brook Road · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Brook Road, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1400 Brook Road Available 08/01/19 1400 Brook Road - Absolutely charming and hard to find cottage in Midwood! Live in the heart of it all and just steps to parks, shopping, dining, entertainment and easy access to Uptown or NoDa neighborhood! This lovely and bright filled home has an oversized living room with vaulted ceiling, the split floorplan design is great for roommates. The back patio is great for cookouts or entertaining. The large kitchen with eat-in breakfast room has granite, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets and a great laundry room/pantry! The large corner lot has lots of green space that is partially fenced. All appliances are included as well as washer and dryer! Third bedroom is on the smaller side but makes a great home office. Check out the location and take a look today!

(RLNE5000416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Brook Road have any available units?
1400 Brook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Brook Road have?
Some of 1400 Brook Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Brook Road currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Brook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Brook Road pet-friendly?
No, 1400 Brook Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1400 Brook Road offer parking?
No, 1400 Brook Road does not offer parking.
Does 1400 Brook Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 Brook Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Brook Road have a pool?
No, 1400 Brook Road does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Brook Road have accessible units?
No, 1400 Brook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Brook Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Brook Road does not have units with dishwashers.
