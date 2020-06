Amenities

Nice house with 4 bedrooms plus a bonus room; open floor plan with wood floors throughout; granite counter top with tile back splash; stainless steel appliance; customer built in cabinets along two sides of the fireplace; fenced backyard ready for your relaxation after work; great school and great community! Community features pool, tennis courts, club house, basketball court and playground.