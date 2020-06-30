13810 Purple Bloom Lane

Amenities

Stunning 2 story home located in Dilworth Chase! - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is loaded with upgrades. Features include a large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, concrete countertops, and tiled backsplash. Master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet, dual sinks in master bath, along with a garden tub. Open floorplan throughout with upgraded fixtures and much more. Close proximity to 85, 77, 485, light rail, shopping, and restaurants. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds.



(RLNE5472966)