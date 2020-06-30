All apartments in Charlotte
/
Charlotte, NC
/
13810 Purple Bloom Lane
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

13810 Purple Bloom Lane

13810 Purple Bloom Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13810 Purple Bloom Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 2 story home located in Dilworth Chase! - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is loaded with upgrades. Features include a large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, concrete countertops, and tiled backsplash. Master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet, dual sinks in master bath, along with a garden tub. Open floorplan throughout with upgraded fixtures and much more. Close proximity to 85, 77, 485, light rail, shopping, and restaurants. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE5472966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13810 Purple Bloom Lane have any available units?
13810 Purple Bloom Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13810 Purple Bloom Lane have?
Some of 13810 Purple Bloom Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13810 Purple Bloom Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13810 Purple Bloom Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13810 Purple Bloom Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13810 Purple Bloom Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13810 Purple Bloom Lane offer parking?
No, 13810 Purple Bloom Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13810 Purple Bloom Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13810 Purple Bloom Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13810 Purple Bloom Lane have a pool?
No, 13810 Purple Bloom Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13810 Purple Bloom Lane have accessible units?
No, 13810 Purple Bloom Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13810 Purple Bloom Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13810 Purple Bloom Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

