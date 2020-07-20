13643 Calloway Glen Drive

Amenities

Available to show! - Calloway Glen townhouse for rent, end unit with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Spacious floor plan with TV niche over electric fireplace. Open kitchen with breakfast bar and courtesy use appliances, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, over range microwave, electric range/oven & washer/dryer. Nice Master bedroom with walk-in closet, garden tub in master bathroom with dual vanities. Home features 1 car garage and back patio area. Community features a playground and a Pool. Great location off Choate and S.Tyron in the Steel Creek/Lake Wylie area. Easy commute to Uptown, Airport, Ballantyne and Lake Wylie.



*No Pets



704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com



