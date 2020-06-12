13623 Calloway Glen Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool fireplace

This town home in Calloway Glen offers a fantastic Steele Creek location near Lake Wylie, schools, parks, and lots of shopping and dining at Rivergate and Steele Creek Crossing!



The floor plan includes a family room with a beautiful fireplace, and a kitchen that overlooks a sunny breakfast area. Sliding doors access the rear patio. The second floor houses the laundry, and two master suites with vaulted ceilings and ample closet space. Community amenities include a pool.



Pets conditional. Limited to one pet under 40 Ibs.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**