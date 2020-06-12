All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:06 PM

13623 Calloway Glen Dr

13623 Calloway Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13623 Calloway Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This town home in Calloway Glen offers a fantastic Steele Creek location near Lake Wylie, schools, parks, and lots of shopping and dining at Rivergate and Steele Creek Crossing!

The floor plan includes a family room with a beautiful fireplace, and a kitchen that overlooks a sunny breakfast area. Sliding doors access the rear patio. The second floor houses the laundry, and two master suites with vaulted ceilings and ample closet space. Community amenities include a pool.

Pets conditional. Limited to one pet under 40 Ibs.

We would love to tell you more about the home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13623 Calloway Glen Dr have any available units?
13623 Calloway Glen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13623 Calloway Glen Dr have?
Some of 13623 Calloway Glen Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13623 Calloway Glen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13623 Calloway Glen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13623 Calloway Glen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13623 Calloway Glen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13623 Calloway Glen Dr offer parking?
No, 13623 Calloway Glen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13623 Calloway Glen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13623 Calloway Glen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13623 Calloway Glen Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13623 Calloway Glen Dr has a pool.
Does 13623 Calloway Glen Dr have accessible units?
No, 13623 Calloway Glen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13623 Calloway Glen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13623 Calloway Glen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

