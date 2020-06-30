All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 12 2019 at 8:48 AM

13512 Calloway Glen Dr

13512 Calloway Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13512 Calloway Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super Nice townhome in the beautiful Steele Creek area. Open and natural light abound. Gorgeous flooring ! Private back yard. Big, open kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz counter tops and lots of counter space and cabinets. New light fixtures, subway tile / backsplash in master bath and kitchen. Spacious master suite and second bedroom with their own baths. Custom paint, very modern townhome! Washer and dryer Included. Located close to 485, Rivergate shopping center, Topgolf, Carowinds and the Airport. Neighborhood amenities include pool and dog walking stations.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13512 Calloway Glen Dr have any available units?
13512 Calloway Glen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13512 Calloway Glen Dr have?
Some of 13512 Calloway Glen Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13512 Calloway Glen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13512 Calloway Glen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13512 Calloway Glen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13512 Calloway Glen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13512 Calloway Glen Dr offer parking?
No, 13512 Calloway Glen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13512 Calloway Glen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13512 Calloway Glen Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13512 Calloway Glen Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13512 Calloway Glen Dr has a pool.
Does 13512 Calloway Glen Dr have accessible units?
No, 13512 Calloway Glen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13512 Calloway Glen Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13512 Calloway Glen Dr has units with dishwashers.

