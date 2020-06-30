13512 Calloway Glen Dr

Amenities

Super Nice townhome in the beautiful Steele Creek area. Open and natural light abound. Gorgeous flooring ! Private back yard. Big, open kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz counter tops and lots of counter space and cabinets. New light fixtures, subway tile / backsplash in master bath and kitchen. Spacious master suite and second bedroom with their own baths. Custom paint, very modern townhome! Washer and dryer Included. Located close to 485, Rivergate shopping center, Topgolf, Carowinds and the Airport. Neighborhood amenities include pool and dog walking stations.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.