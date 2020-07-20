135 Mellow Dr - 7

Amenities

Cozy 1 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment. It's located Off N.Tryon St and Close to 1-85. near shopping and public transportation.



Available for a April 23, 2019 Move - In.



This cozy apartment Features:



*Living room

*Kitchen with Stove & fridge

*All electric!!

*Parking

*Central air & heat

*Water & Lawn care is included



Please call Joy for a showing at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net or for more listings please visit the website at www.rent777.com



NO PETS ALLOWED!



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.