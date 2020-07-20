All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 135 Mellow Dr - 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
135 Mellow Dr - 7
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:29 PM

135 Mellow Dr - 7

135 Mellow Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Hidden Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

135 Mellow Dr, Charlotte, NC 28213
Hidden Valley

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy 1 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment. It's located Off N.Tryon St and Close to 1-85. near shopping and public transportation.

Available for a April 23, 2019 Move - In.

This cozy apartment Features:

*Living room
*Kitchen with Stove & fridge
*All electric!!
*Parking
*Central air & heat
*Water & Lawn care is included

Please call Joy for a showing at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net or for more listings please visit the website at www.rent777.com

NO PETS ALLOWED!

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Mellow Dr - 7 have any available units?
135 Mellow Dr - 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 Mellow Dr - 7 have?
Some of 135 Mellow Dr - 7's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Mellow Dr - 7 currently offering any rent specials?
135 Mellow Dr - 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Mellow Dr - 7 pet-friendly?
No, 135 Mellow Dr - 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 135 Mellow Dr - 7 offer parking?
Yes, 135 Mellow Dr - 7 offers parking.
Does 135 Mellow Dr - 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Mellow Dr - 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Mellow Dr - 7 have a pool?
No, 135 Mellow Dr - 7 does not have a pool.
Does 135 Mellow Dr - 7 have accessible units?
No, 135 Mellow Dr - 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Mellow Dr - 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Mellow Dr - 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte