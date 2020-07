Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready great ranch close to everything. This charming home has recently been updated! New floors, paint and more! The kitchen is large and bright and has access to the back deck. The two car garage doubles as a bonus area. The wooded yard is great for privacy. Literally seconds to 85, 77, 485 and the airport yet feels like a quiet neighborhood. Take a look today!