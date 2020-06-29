All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 13417 Golden Apple Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
13417 Golden Apple Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 10:51 PM

13417 Golden Apple Court

13417 Golden Apple Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13417 Golden Apple Court, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13417 Golden Apple Court have any available units?
13417 Golden Apple Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 13417 Golden Apple Court currently offering any rent specials?
13417 Golden Apple Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13417 Golden Apple Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 13417 Golden Apple Court is pet friendly.
Does 13417 Golden Apple Court offer parking?
No, 13417 Golden Apple Court does not offer parking.
Does 13417 Golden Apple Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13417 Golden Apple Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13417 Golden Apple Court have a pool?
No, 13417 Golden Apple Court does not have a pool.
Does 13417 Golden Apple Court have accessible units?
No, 13417 Golden Apple Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13417 Golden Apple Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13417 Golden Apple Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13417 Golden Apple Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13417 Golden Apple Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane
Charlotte, NC 28213
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte