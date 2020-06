Amenities

parking fireplace carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

RANCH - Move in Condition. 4 BEDROOMS, Master Suite w/ HALF BATH, Spacious Living Room, Large Kitchen, Fresh Paint, New Flooring, New Carpet + New Counter Tops. Nice Size Secondary Bedrooms share Hall Bath. Appliances to be installed mid May. FIREPLACE IS COSMETIC ONLY

NO WATER - Please during your visit, do not use bathrooms. Thank you. A minimum of year employment is required.