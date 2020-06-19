134 Wyanoke Ave

Amenities

Charming brick ranch in Chantilly. Spacious master with granite, double sinks and walk-in closet. Kitchen has granite, butcher block island, tile backsplash, SS appliances. Energy-efficient electric/gas hybrid TRANE heat pump. Large fenced in yard with screened porch. Washer and dryer in unit. Chantilly Park down the block, minutes from Uptown, waling distance from Elizabeth and Plaza Midwood. No cats. Lease End Date between Feb and July 2021



No section 8.

Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.



