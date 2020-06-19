All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:52 AM

134 Wyanoke Ave

134 Wyanoke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

134 Wyanoke Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Chantilly

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
cats allowed
Charming brick ranch in Chantilly. Spacious master with granite, double sinks and walk-in closet. Kitchen has granite, butcher block island, tile backsplash, SS appliances. Energy-efficient electric/gas hybrid TRANE heat pump. Large fenced in yard with screened porch. Washer and dryer in unit. Chantilly Park down the block, minutes from Uptown, waling distance from Elizabeth and Plaza Midwood. No cats. Lease End Date between Feb and July 2021

No section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Wyanoke Ave have any available units?
134 Wyanoke Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 Wyanoke Ave have?
Some of 134 Wyanoke Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Wyanoke Ave currently offering any rent specials?
134 Wyanoke Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Wyanoke Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 Wyanoke Ave is pet friendly.
Does 134 Wyanoke Ave offer parking?
No, 134 Wyanoke Ave does not offer parking.
Does 134 Wyanoke Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 Wyanoke Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Wyanoke Ave have a pool?
No, 134 Wyanoke Ave does not have a pool.
Does 134 Wyanoke Ave have accessible units?
No, 134 Wyanoke Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Wyanoke Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Wyanoke Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

