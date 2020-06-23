All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1339 Dresden Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1339 Dresden Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1339 Dresden Drive

1339 Dresden Drive West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1339 Dresden Drive West, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This home has been renovated/updated with granite, quartz, travertine stone, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, rolling utility cart in kitchen and newer top of the line LG washer and dryer. A new bath was added with a beautiful marble subway tile shower, contemporary faucets, hardware, Blue-Tooth bath fan and speakers in one w/blue night light. Fireplace surround renovated with new tile. New lighting throughout most of the house. All interior doors replaced plus a new wood barn door stained to match decor. Walking distance to nature preserve. Too many upgrades to list. House will be available 2-1-2019. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 Dresden Drive have any available units?
1339 Dresden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1339 Dresden Drive have?
Some of 1339 Dresden Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1339 Dresden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1339 Dresden Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 Dresden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1339 Dresden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1339 Dresden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1339 Dresden Drive does offer parking.
Does 1339 Dresden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1339 Dresden Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 Dresden Drive have a pool?
No, 1339 Dresden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1339 Dresden Drive have accessible units?
No, 1339 Dresden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 Dresden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1339 Dresden Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte