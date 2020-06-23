1339 Dresden Drive

Amenities
This home has been renovated/updated with granite, quartz, travertine stone, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, rolling utility cart in kitchen and newer top of the line LG washer and dryer. A new bath was added with a beautiful marble subway tile shower, contemporary faucets, hardware, Blue-Tooth bath fan and speakers in one w/blue night light. Fireplace surround renovated with new tile. New lighting throughout most of the house. All interior doors replaced plus a new wood barn door stained to match decor. Walking distance to nature preserve. Too many upgrades to list. House will be available 2-1-2019. Must see!