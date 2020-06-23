1339 Dresden Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This home has been renovated/updated with granite, quartz, travertine stone, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, rolling utility cart in kitchen and newer top of the line LG washer and dryer. A new bath was added with a beautiful marble subway tile shower, contemporary faucets, hardware, Blue-Tooth bath fan and speakers in one w/blue night light. Fireplace surround renovated with new tile. New lighting throughout most of the house. All interior doors replaced plus a new wood barn door stained to match decor. Walking distance to nature preserve. Too many upgrades to list. House will be available 2-1-2019. Must see!