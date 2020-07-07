1330 Bethel Road

Amenities
Just listed for rent! Look no further for a massive backyard, privacy, and space on a quiet street in Westover Hills. All appliances and washer/dryer are included. 2 beds and a sunroom. Both bedrooms have great closets and shelves. Brick home with new insulation and new windows/doors for lower utility costs. Pets conditionally approved with a one time fee. Application to include a background check, credit report, and income verification. Yard to be fenced by 6/1. Text Andrew if interested at 704-906-8052.