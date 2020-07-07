1330 Bethel Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Just listed for rent! Look no further for a massive backyard, privacy, and space on a quiet street in Westover Hills. All appliances and washer/dryer are included. 2 beds and a sunroom. Both bedrooms have great closets and shelves. Brick home with new insulation and new windows/doors for lower utility costs. Pets conditionally approved with a one time fee. Application to include a background check, credit report, and income verification. Yard to be fenced by 6/1. Text Andrew if interested at 704-906-8052.