Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:07 PM

1330 Bethel Road

Location

1330 Bethel Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westover Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Just listed for rent! Look no further for a massive backyard, privacy, and space on a quiet street in Westover Hills. All appliances and washer/dryer are included. 2 beds and a sunroom. Both bedrooms have great closets and shelves. Brick home with new insulation and new windows/doors for lower utility costs. Pets conditionally approved with a one time fee. Application to include a background check, credit report, and income verification. Yard to be fenced by 6/1. Text Andrew if interested at 704-906-8052.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot.

