1326 Shamrock Dr

Fully renovated Duplex in Plaza Midwood/NODA - Property Id: 151157



This adorable brick 2 bed/1 bath duplex, situated on the corner of Virgina Ave. and Shamrock Dr. is centrally located between Plaza Midwood and NoDa and less than 1 mile from the Blue line stop at 36th street. Walking distance to grocery, restaurants, and shopping. The entire unit has been fully renovated including refinished hardwood floors, renovated bathroom, renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, private driveway and fenced in side yard. Washer and dryer hookups available in utility room (can be provided for additional monthly charge of $40/month). Lawn care included with monthly rent. Pets considered with review and additional $30/month.



Email for application and additional details.



1326shamrock@gmail.com

