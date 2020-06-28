All apartments in Charlotte
1326 Shamrock Dr
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

1326 Shamrock Dr

1326 Shamrock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1326 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Fully renovated Duplex in Plaza Midwood/NODA - Property Id: 151157

This adorable brick 2 bed/1 bath duplex, situated on the corner of Virgina Ave. and Shamrock Dr. is centrally located between Plaza Midwood and NoDa and less than 1 mile from the Blue line stop at 36th street. Walking distance to grocery, restaurants, and shopping. The entire unit has been fully renovated including refinished hardwood floors, renovated bathroom, renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, private driveway and fenced in side yard. Washer and dryer hookups available in utility room (can be provided for additional monthly charge of $40/month). Lawn care included with monthly rent. Pets considered with review and additional $30/month.

Email for application and additional details.

1326shamrock@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151157p
Property Id 151157

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5117848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 Shamrock Dr have any available units?
1326 Shamrock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1326 Shamrock Dr have?
Some of 1326 Shamrock Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 Shamrock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1326 Shamrock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 Shamrock Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1326 Shamrock Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1326 Shamrock Dr offer parking?
No, 1326 Shamrock Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1326 Shamrock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1326 Shamrock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 Shamrock Dr have a pool?
No, 1326 Shamrock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1326 Shamrock Dr have accessible units?
No, 1326 Shamrock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 Shamrock Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1326 Shamrock Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
