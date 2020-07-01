13221 Savannah Point Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage pet friendly

Description: 3bedroom, 2.5 Bath House for Rent, Plus A Bonus Room

City: Charlotte, NC

Price: $1799/month for 24 months lease agreement.

Subject: (Model) Home Available For Rent in Charlotte, NC



Luvanex Rentals brings you this brand new 1678 sq ft home with an urban interior situated in a swim community in the heart of Charlotte (Mecklenburg County) North Carolina. This beautiful unique space features double arched walkway to a cozy living room, dining and kitchen. Ideal for a growing family. This living room features a fireplace, with glass door view of a large fenced backyard.



Nice sized master bedroom with his and hers closet and bathroom (garden tub and shower) with a cove/nook for exercise equipment. House has a 1 car garage and brand new dishwasher and microwave in an all white kitchen with all other appliances in superb condition. Everything Brand New! Owner purchased the model home and its spectacularly designed. A must see!



Property is conveniently located by a quick bike ride to shopping, dining and entertainment.



Property is available November 1st, 2019



Schools near this property:

- Lake Wylie Elementary School

- South West Middle School

- Olympic High School



Directions: USE GPS.



Terms:

Security Deposit: One Month's Rent

(depending on credit - refundable at end of lease period)

Pet Deposit: $400

Previous landlord references are a big plus.

Tenant must go through application process!

1 form of ID (e.g. Drivers License, Passport, State ID)

Background/Eviction check applies.

There is a $50 non-refundable application fee per adult Lease period:



Lease Term: 12months ($1799) with renew options.



Call or Text Kristin to be placed on a viewing schedule - 704.313.9157



Apply at www.luvanex.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5251362)