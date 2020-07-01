All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 13221 Savannah Point Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
13221 Savannah Point Dr
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:10 PM

13221 Savannah Point Dr

13221 Savannah Point Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Yorkshire
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13221 Savannah Point Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Description: 3bedroom, 2.5 Bath House for Rent, Plus A Bonus Room
City: Charlotte, NC
Price: $1799/month for 24 months lease agreement.
Subject: (Model) Home Available For Rent in Charlotte, NC

Luvanex Rentals brings you this brand new 1678 sq ft home with an urban interior situated in a swim community in the heart of Charlotte (Mecklenburg County) North Carolina. This beautiful unique space features double arched walkway to a cozy living room, dining and kitchen. Ideal for a growing family. This living room features a fireplace, with glass door view of a large fenced backyard.

Nice sized master bedroom with his and hers closet and bathroom (garden tub and shower) with a cove/nook for exercise equipment. House has a 1 car garage and brand new dishwasher and microwave in an all white kitchen with all other appliances in superb condition. Everything Brand New! Owner purchased the model home and its spectacularly designed. A must see!

Property is conveniently located by a quick bike ride to shopping, dining and entertainment.

Property is available November 1st, 2019

Schools near this property:
- Lake Wylie Elementary School
- South West Middle School
- Olympic High School

Directions: USE GPS.

Terms:
Security Deposit: One Month's Rent
(depending on credit - refundable at end of lease period)
Pet Deposit: $400
Previous landlord references are a big plus.
Tenant must go through application process!
1 form of ID (e.g. Drivers License, Passport, State ID)
Background/Eviction check applies.
There is a $50 non-refundable application fee per adult Lease period:

Lease Term: 12months ($1799) with renew options.

Call or Text Kristin to be placed on a viewing schedule - 704.313.9157

Apply at www.luvanex.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5251362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13221 Savannah Point Dr have any available units?
13221 Savannah Point Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13221 Savannah Point Dr have?
Some of 13221 Savannah Point Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13221 Savannah Point Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13221 Savannah Point Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13221 Savannah Point Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13221 Savannah Point Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13221 Savannah Point Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13221 Savannah Point Dr offers parking.
Does 13221 Savannah Point Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13221 Savannah Point Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13221 Savannah Point Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13221 Savannah Point Dr has a pool.
Does 13221 Savannah Point Dr have accessible units?
No, 13221 Savannah Point Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13221 Savannah Point Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13221 Savannah Point Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Ashley Square at SouthPark
4845 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte