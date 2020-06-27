1312 Parkwood Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan key fob access

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed key fob access pet friendly

Lovely 3bedroom/2bathroom house. This home features a security system, ceiling fans, and fenced yard. Convenient to Uptown Charlotte, and bus lines. Black appliances include dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Gas heat and water heater, crawl space, attic.

No Section 8.

Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.



Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.