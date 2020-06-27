All apartments in Charlotte
1312 Parkwood Avenue
Last updated August 8 2019 at 1:30 PM

1312 Parkwood Avenue

1312 Parkwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1312 Parkwood Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Lovely 3bedroom/2bathroom house. This home features a security system, ceiling fans, and fenced yard. Convenient to Uptown Charlotte, and bus lines. Black appliances include dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Gas heat and water heater, crawl space, attic.
No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

