Cozy two bedroom one bathroom home centrally located in the Oaklawn Neighborhood of Charlotte. This home has beautiful hard floors throughout. It is also equipped with refrigerator and stove. Stop by to view this home today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1312 Condon St. have any available units?
1312 Condon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1312 Condon St. currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Condon St. is not currently offering any rent specials.