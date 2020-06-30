All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 13 2020 at 10:58 PM

1312 Condon St.

1312 Condon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1312 Condon Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oaklawn

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy two bedroom one bathroom home centrally located in the Oaklawn Neighborhood of Charlotte. This home has beautiful hard floors throughout. It is also equipped with refrigerator and stove. Stop by to view this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Condon St. have any available units?
1312 Condon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1312 Condon St. currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Condon St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Condon St. pet-friendly?
No, 1312 Condon St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1312 Condon St. offer parking?
No, 1312 Condon St. does not offer parking.
Does 1312 Condon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Condon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Condon St. have a pool?
No, 1312 Condon St. does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Condon St. have accessible units?
No, 1312 Condon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Condon St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1312 Condon St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1312 Condon St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1312 Condon St. does not have units with air conditioning.

