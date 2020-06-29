1308 Mockingbird Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated brick ranch in Madison Park. Two separate living spaces with a living room & den. Kitchen maple cabinets, built-in microwave, self-cleaning oven, enclosed refrigerator. New granite countertops and tile backsplash. Den has gas log brick fireplace & adjoins spacious outdoor deck. Separate laundry/utility room. Washer/dryer provided. Private MBR w/walk-in closet. Two of the 3 BRs can accommodate king-sized beds. Both full baths have been totally remodeled. Hardwood floors throughout. Private fenced-in backyard w/storage shed