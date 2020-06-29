All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

1308 Mockingbird Lane

1308 Mockingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Mockingbird Lane, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated brick ranch in Madison Park. Two separate living spaces with a living room & den. Kitchen maple cabinets, built-in microwave, self-cleaning oven, enclosed refrigerator. New granite countertops and tile backsplash. Den has gas log brick fireplace & adjoins spacious outdoor deck. Separate laundry/utility room. Washer/dryer provided. Private MBR w/walk-in closet. Two of the 3 BRs can accommodate king-sized beds. Both full baths have been totally remodeled. Hardwood floors throughout. Private fenced-in backyard w/storage shed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Mockingbird Lane have any available units?
1308 Mockingbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 Mockingbird Lane have?
Some of 1308 Mockingbird Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Mockingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Mockingbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Mockingbird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1308 Mockingbird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1308 Mockingbird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Mockingbird Lane offers parking.
Does 1308 Mockingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1308 Mockingbird Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Mockingbird Lane have a pool?
No, 1308 Mockingbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Mockingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 1308 Mockingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Mockingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 Mockingbird Lane has units with dishwashers.
