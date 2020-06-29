13031 Bullock Greenway Boulevard

Amenities
Immaculate 4 bed 3.5 bath, 3 story end unit across the street from Greenway! Two living areas, lower level has Rec room & bedroom, Entertainment & Bar area. Perfect for entertaining with back street access and large deck. Kitchen features a large bay window with eat-in kitchen that overlooks the Greenway. Corian counters, ceramic top range. Master bed w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet, dual vanities, garden tub. Very desirable community. Schools, parks and shopping all within walking distance. Available for move in 09/15.Hurry this one won't last long. Pet are case by case. Call 704-810-2030or Visit www.PurpleTreePm.com/rental-search/ for more info.Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.