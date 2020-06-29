All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 13031 Bullock Greenway Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
13031 Bullock Greenway Boulevard
Last updated September 24 2019 at 12:06 PM

13031 Bullock Greenway Boulevard

13031 Bullock Greenway Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13031 Bullock Greenway Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Click and paste the Link to Follow us on Facebook and get notified as soon as Rentals hit the market! www.Bit.ly/2DNwtmNImmaculate 4 bed 3.5 bath, 3 story end unit across the street from Greenway! Two living areas, lower level has Rec room & bedroom, Entertainment & Bar area. Perfect for entertaining with back street access and large deck. Kitchen features a large bay window with eat-in kitchen that overlooks the Greenway. Corian counters, ceramic top range. Master bed w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet, dual vanities, garden tub. Very desirable community. Schools, parks and shopping all within walking distance. Available for move in 09/15.Hurry this one won't last long. Pet are case by case. Call 704-810-2030or Visit www.PurpleTreePm.com/rental-search/ for more info.Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13031 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have any available units?
13031 Bullock Greenway Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13031 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have?
Some of 13031 Bullock Greenway Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13031 Bullock Greenway Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13031 Bullock Greenway Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13031 Bullock Greenway Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 13031 Bullock Greenway Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 13031 Bullock Greenway Boulevard offer parking?
No, 13031 Bullock Greenway Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 13031 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13031 Bullock Greenway Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13031 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have a pool?
No, 13031 Bullock Greenway Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 13031 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13031 Bullock Greenway Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13031 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 13031 Bullock Greenway Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte