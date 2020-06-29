13031 Bullock Greenway Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Click and paste the Link to Follow us on Facebook and get notified as soon as Rentals hit the market! www.Bit.ly/2DNwtmNImmaculate 4 bed 3.5 bath, 3 story end unit across the street from Greenway! Two living areas, lower level has Rec room & bedroom, Entertainment & Bar area. Perfect for entertaining with back street access and large deck. Kitchen features a large bay window with eat-in kitchen that overlooks the Greenway. Corian counters, ceramic top range. Master bed w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet, dual vanities, garden tub. Very desirable community. Schools, parks and shopping all within walking distance. Available for move in 09/15.Hurry this one won't last long. Pet are case by case. Call 704-810-2030or Visit www.PurpleTreePm.com/rental-search/ for more info.Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.