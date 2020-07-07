All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1300 West Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1300 West Blvd
Last updated September 2 2019 at 4:24 PM

1300 West Blvd

1300 West Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1300 West Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westover Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0a4960c0c3 ---- 1300 West Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28208 This completely remodeled 3BD/1BA home available for rent is truly amazing, to say the least! Located near the Westover Hills and Wilmore neighborhood conveniently close to I-77, this gorgeous home is within distance of the Charlotte Light Rail Station, only miles away from the Carolina Panthers Stadium and close to the Historic South End area. The unit includes: * Beautiful updated kitchen with brand new appliances included for your comfort, new counter tops and Custom cabinets with tons of storage space. Definitely a cooks dream. ? Freshly painted throughout with Modern recessed ceiling lighting. * Do your laundry in the comfort of your home with your very own Washer & Dryer Connections. ? Newly Beautiful laminate hardwood flooring throughout. ? Separate front and side entrances with Ample parking area is available. *Oversized family room/din great for entertaining family and friends. Updated bathroom for your leisure. This Property at This Price Will Not LAST! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! This property, being newly renovated and conveniently located close to downtown Charlotte, will only be available to those who act quickly! So schedule a showing today to see the unit or to get the process started for approval, submit a rental application immediately. To submit a rental application or schedule a personal showing, please visit our website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 West Blvd have any available units?
1300 West Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 West Blvd have?
Some of 1300 West Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 West Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1300 West Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 West Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1300 West Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1300 West Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1300 West Blvd offers parking.
Does 1300 West Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 West Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 West Blvd have a pool?
No, 1300 West Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1300 West Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1300 West Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 West Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 West Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte