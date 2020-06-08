All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

1300 Meadow Lane

1300 Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Meadow Lane, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
bathtub
Lovely Brick Ranch Home located in the Eastwood Park Subdivision! - This charming brick ranch with a basement features Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath home; Recently updated kitchen with plenty of storage room, open floor plan, neutral color, hardwood flooring throughout, living area with lots of natural light. Bathroom includes updated tile and has a garden tub. Fenced and spacious back yard and so much more. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Near all major highways, shopping, and dining. Tenants responsible for all utilities lawn and yard care.

(RLNE5240602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Meadow Lane have any available units?
1300 Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Meadow Lane have?
Some of 1300 Meadow Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 1300 Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1300 Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 1300 Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1300 Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

