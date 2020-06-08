1300 Meadow Lane

Amenities
Lovely Brick Ranch Home located in the Eastwood Park Subdivision! - This charming brick ranch with a basement features Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath home; Recently updated kitchen with plenty of storage room, open floor plan, neutral color, hardwood flooring throughout, living area with lots of natural light. Bathroom includes updated tile and has a garden tub. Fenced and spacious back yard and so much more. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Near all major highways, shopping, and dining. Tenants responsible for all utilities lawn and yard care.
(RLNE5240602)