12851 Bullock Greenway Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12851 Bullock Greenway Boulevard

12851 Bullock Greenway Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12851 Bullock Greenway Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
extra storage
Beautiful 2BD/2.5BA brick front, end unit townhome in sought after Blakeney Greens. Bright floorplan with bay window in breakfast nook. Stainless steel appliances and eat-in breakfast bar in kitchen. Laminate wood flooring throughout the first floor. Master suite with tray ceiling, large walk-in closet and dual sink vanity. Additional storage closet outside. Amazing location, walking distance to Blakeney shopping center, restaurants, and Greenway. Close to I-485. Washer and dryer included.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12851 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have any available units?
12851 Bullock Greenway Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12851 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have?
Some of 12851 Bullock Greenway Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12851 Bullock Greenway Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
12851 Bullock Greenway Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12851 Bullock Greenway Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 12851 Bullock Greenway Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 12851 Bullock Greenway Boulevard offer parking?
No, 12851 Bullock Greenway Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 12851 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12851 Bullock Greenway Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12851 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have a pool?
No, 12851 Bullock Greenway Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 12851 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 12851 Bullock Greenway Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 12851 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 12851 Bullock Greenway Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
