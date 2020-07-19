12851 Bullock Greenway Boulevard

Amenities
Beautiful 2BD/2.5BA brick front, end unit townhome in sought after Blakeney Greens. Bright floorplan with bay window in breakfast nook. Stainless steel appliances and eat-in breakfast bar in kitchen. Laminate wood flooring throughout the first floor. Master suite with tray ceiling, large walk-in closet and dual sink vanity. Additional storage closet outside. Amazing location, walking distance to Blakeney shopping center, restaurants, and Greenway. Close to I-485. Washer and dryer included.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.