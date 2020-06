Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

This two-story townhome is conveniently located in the heart of Steele Creek and minutes away from numerous retail, eating, entertainment and recreation options. With just over 1000 sq ft, two bedrooms and one and a half baths, this unit is perfect for a quiet evening at home or entertaining family and friends. Just painted. Private patio. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.