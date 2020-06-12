All apartments in Charlotte
12805 Sandpines Lane
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:44 AM

12805 Sandpines Lane

12805 Sandpines Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12805 Sandpines Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Remarkable 4 BR + Bonus / 2.5 BA 2-story home with 2-car garage in cul-de-sac! Tiled kitchen opens up to breakfast nook with tons of natural light. Great room has nice wood laminate flooring with gas fireplace and there is a formal dining room as well. Downstairs bonus room would work great as an office, play room, or extra bedroom. Upstairs master bath boasts dual sinks, walk-in closet, separate shower, & garden tub! Huge partially fenced-in backyard with patio. Great property! Section 8 OK. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12805 Sandpines Lane have any available units?
12805 Sandpines Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12805 Sandpines Lane have?
Some of 12805 Sandpines Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12805 Sandpines Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12805 Sandpines Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12805 Sandpines Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12805 Sandpines Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12805 Sandpines Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12805 Sandpines Lane offers parking.
Does 12805 Sandpines Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12805 Sandpines Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12805 Sandpines Lane have a pool?
No, 12805 Sandpines Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12805 Sandpines Lane have accessible units?
No, 12805 Sandpines Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12805 Sandpines Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12805 Sandpines Lane has units with dishwashers.
