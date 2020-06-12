12805 Sandpines Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Remarkable 4 BR + Bonus / 2.5 BA 2-story home with 2-car garage in cul-de-sac! Tiled kitchen opens up to breakfast nook with tons of natural light. Great room has nice wood laminate flooring with gas fireplace and there is a formal dining room as well. Downstairs bonus room would work great as an office, play room, or extra bedroom. Upstairs master bath boasts dual sinks, walk-in closet, separate shower, & garden tub! Huge partially fenced-in backyard with patio. Great property! Section 8 OK. Available Now!