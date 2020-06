Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fantastic Home! Wood laminate on the first floor. Desirable RANCH WITH BONUS plan in Planters Walk! This beautiful home features an open kitchen/living room, vaulted ceilings, gas log fireplace in living room, privacy in the back yard, two-car garage, and flex space/bonus room above the garage.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.