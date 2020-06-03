All apartments in Charlotte
12723 Persimmon Tree Drive

12723 Persimmon Tree Drive · (704) 332-2206
Location

12723 Persimmon Tree Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12723 Persimmon Tree Drive · Avail. now

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1216 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
12723 Persimmon Tree Drive-CB - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome in South Charlotte. Located just minutes away from Top Golf and Charlotte Premium Outlets. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. All kitchen appliances are included, tile flooring throughout the kitchen area, a nice fire place to enjoy with company in the living, and the home also includes an enclosed patio for some privacy. Convenient to local stores and shops with plenty of options for restaurants too!

I-77 S to exit 90, Right on Carowinds Blvd Left on Choate Circle, Left on Legree Lane, Left on Calloway Glen Drive, Right on Persimmon Tree Drive.

(RLNE5653854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12723 Persimmon Tree Drive have any available units?
12723 Persimmon Tree Drive has a unit available for $1,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 12723 Persimmon Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12723 Persimmon Tree Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12723 Persimmon Tree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12723 Persimmon Tree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12723 Persimmon Tree Drive offer parking?
No, 12723 Persimmon Tree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12723 Persimmon Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12723 Persimmon Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12723 Persimmon Tree Drive have a pool?
No, 12723 Persimmon Tree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12723 Persimmon Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 12723 Persimmon Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12723 Persimmon Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12723 Persimmon Tree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12723 Persimmon Tree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12723 Persimmon Tree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
