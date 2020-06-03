Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

12723 Persimmon Tree Drive-CB - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome in South Charlotte. Located just minutes away from Top Golf and Charlotte Premium Outlets. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. All kitchen appliances are included, tile flooring throughout the kitchen area, a nice fire place to enjoy with company in the living, and the home also includes an enclosed patio for some privacy. Convenient to local stores and shops with plenty of options for restaurants too!



I-77 S to exit 90, Right on Carowinds Blvd Left on Choate Circle, Left on Legree Lane, Left on Calloway Glen Drive, Right on Persimmon Tree Drive.



(RLNE5653854)