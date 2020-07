Amenities

pet friendly pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Steele Creek Area Townhouse For Rent - WATER INCLUDED. Beautiful located end unit with wooded natural area on side. Master bedroom on main floor. Good size kitchen. Conveniently located in Steele Creek area. Nice and clean community. Minutes from lots of shopping and restaurants surrounding. Fenced backyard.



To further inquire about this property, please call 704-769-0123, TEXT or email rentals@myurealty.com



(RLNE3849243)