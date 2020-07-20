12517 Cumberland Cove Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

This wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath ranch with a two car attached garage boasts large living room with overlooked by kitchen, dining room and hall. Spacious master with on-suite bath and large walk-in-closet. Wooded backyard. Minutes from Carowinds, shopping, dining and fun at Rivergate, I-77 and HWY 160.



A $12/mo utility saver program charge for air filters shipped to your doorstep will be added to the lease.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.