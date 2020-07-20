All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12517 Cumberland Cove Drive

12517 Cumberland Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12517 Cumberland Cove Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath ranch with a two car attached garage boasts large living room with overlooked by kitchen, dining room and hall. Spacious master with on-suite bath and large walk-in-closet. Wooded backyard. Minutes from Carowinds, shopping, dining and fun at Rivergate, I-77 and HWY 160.

A $12/mo utility saver program charge for air filters shipped to your doorstep will be added to the lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12517 Cumberland Cove Drive have any available units?
12517 Cumberland Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 12517 Cumberland Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12517 Cumberland Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12517 Cumberland Cove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12517 Cumberland Cove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12517 Cumberland Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12517 Cumberland Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 12517 Cumberland Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12517 Cumberland Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12517 Cumberland Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 12517 Cumberland Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12517 Cumberland Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 12517 Cumberland Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12517 Cumberland Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12517 Cumberland Cove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12517 Cumberland Cove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12517 Cumberland Cove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
