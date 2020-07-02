All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 11 2020 at 2:45 PM

12439 Blossoming Court

12439 Blossoming Court · No Longer Available
Location

12439 Blossoming Court, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE DAILY 6AM-9PM! CALL OR TEXT 704.741.6650 FOR YOUR OWN PERSONAL ACCESS CODE or VIEW THE HOME IN 3D at https://www.tourfactory.com/idxr1990838
Fantastic 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, End-Unit Townhome in Southwest Charlotte The First Floor Features Luxury Vinyl Flooring, Living Room w/ Ceiling Fan, Dining Room, Kitchen w/ Island, Great Room, Laundry Closet, & Half Bath. Upstairs You Will Find Newer Carpet, Spacious Master Suite w/ Trey Ceiling, Master Bath w/ Dual Vanity Sinks, & Two Additional Spacious Bedrooms. Outside You Will Notice The Storage Closet, Patio, & Fenced-In Back Yard. Close To Rivergate, and Everything That Steele Creek Has To Offer! Available For Immediate Occupancy! Pets Welcomed w/ $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet. No Smoking or House Vouchers Accepted. Visit www.RentCharlotteProperty.com for Online Application & Rental Requirements.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12439 Blossoming Court have any available units?
12439 Blossoming Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12439 Blossoming Court have?
Some of 12439 Blossoming Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12439 Blossoming Court currently offering any rent specials?
12439 Blossoming Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12439 Blossoming Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12439 Blossoming Court is pet friendly.
Does 12439 Blossoming Court offer parking?
No, 12439 Blossoming Court does not offer parking.
Does 12439 Blossoming Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12439 Blossoming Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12439 Blossoming Court have a pool?
No, 12439 Blossoming Court does not have a pool.
Does 12439 Blossoming Court have accessible units?
No, 12439 Blossoming Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12439 Blossoming Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12439 Blossoming Court does not have units with dishwashers.

