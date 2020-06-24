All apartments in Charlotte
12425 Lazy Oak Ln
12425 Lazy Oak Ln

12425 Lazy Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12425 Lazy Oak Lane, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious Steele Creek Home - Property Id: 102749

Spacious home in Steele Creek. Bonus room could be used as 5th bedroom. Very close to schools, interstates 485 & 77, shopping at Rivergate, Ayrsley and Prime Outlets. Short drive to the airport, Lake Wylie and White Water center. Home freshly painted, new flooring throughout main level and in upstairs bathrooms. Renters insurance required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102749
Property Id 102749

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4765223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

