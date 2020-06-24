12425 Lazy Oak Ln

Amenities
Spacious Steele Creek Home - Property Id: 102749
Spacious home in Steele Creek. Bonus room could be used as 5th bedroom. Very close to schools, interstates 485 & 77, shopping at Rivergate, Ayrsley and Prime Outlets. Short drive to the airport, Lake Wylie and White Water center. Home freshly painted, new flooring throughout main level and in upstairs bathrooms. Renters insurance required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102749
Property Id 102749
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4765223)