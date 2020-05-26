12414 Bluestem Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Town Home for Rent in Maple Crest Sub. off of Providence Road - Located in Maple Crest off of Providence Road. This 2 Bedroom Town Home is just minutes away from Ballantyne's shopping, dining & entertainment complex, as well as quiet relaxation on the private deck that backs up to woods. It has a Jack and Jill Bathroom upstairs and an 1/2 bath downstairs. It has vaulted ceilings upstairs, Nice size laundry room off the kitchen, Dining Room has nice open views of the outside deck. Private community pool!



South on Highway 521 (Johnston RD). Right on Providence Road West. Left on Brynfield Drive into the Maple Crest community. Right on Bluestem to the second building on the right to 12414.



No Pets Allowed



