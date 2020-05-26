All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

12414 Bluestem Lane

12414 Bluestem Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12414 Bluestem Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Town Home for Rent in Maple Crest Sub. off of Providence Road - Located in Maple Crest off of Providence Road. This 2 Bedroom Town Home is just minutes away from Ballantyne's shopping, dining & entertainment complex, as well as quiet relaxation on the private deck that backs up to woods. It has a Jack and Jill Bathroom upstairs and an 1/2 bath downstairs. It has vaulted ceilings upstairs, Nice size laundry room off the kitchen, Dining Room has nice open views of the outside deck. Private community pool!

South on Highway 521 (Johnston RD). Right on Providence Road West. Left on Brynfield Drive into the Maple Crest community. Right on Bluestem to the second building on the right to 12414.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4624334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12414 Bluestem Lane have any available units?
12414 Bluestem Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 12414 Bluestem Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12414 Bluestem Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12414 Bluestem Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12414 Bluestem Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12414 Bluestem Lane offer parking?
No, 12414 Bluestem Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12414 Bluestem Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12414 Bluestem Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12414 Bluestem Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12414 Bluestem Lane has a pool.
Does 12414 Bluestem Lane have accessible units?
No, 12414 Bluestem Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12414 Bluestem Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12414 Bluestem Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12414 Bluestem Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12414 Bluestem Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
