Great location. Affordable Duplex near Myers Park and Park Road Shopping Center. Pets under 20 lbs. with a $300 pet fee. One window a/c unit provided in living room. Tenants can provide additional window a/c units at own expense if desired. Bathroom pic is older. Bathroom now has vinyl floor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
fee: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1241 Reece Road have any available units?
1241 Reece Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1241 Reece Road have?
Some of 1241 Reece Road's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 Reece Road currently offering any rent specials?
1241 Reece Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 Reece Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1241 Reece Road is pet friendly.
Does 1241 Reece Road offer parking?
Yes, 1241 Reece Road offers parking.
Does 1241 Reece Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1241 Reece Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 Reece Road have a pool?
No, 1241 Reece Road does not have a pool.
Does 1241 Reece Road have accessible units?
No, 1241 Reece Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 Reece Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1241 Reece Road does not have units with dishwashers.
